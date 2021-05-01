Patriots Pick Running Back Rhamondre Stevenson Out Of OklahamaWith the 120th overall pick (fourth round), the Patriots selected running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Bill Belichick Gives Rare, Valuable Insight Into Patriots' Process For Grading Draft ProspectsBill Belichick seemingly wanted to make amends for a terse response given a night earlier. The insight he provided gave a rare look into the Patriots' draft process.

J.D. Martinez Hits 2 Homers, Red Sox Finish April With 17-10 Record After Win Over RangersJ.D. Martinez homered twice, raising his major league-leading total to nine, and the Boston Red Sox beat Kohei Arihara and the Texas Rangers 6-1 on Friday night.

Patriots Draft DE Ronnie Perkins Out Of OklahomaThe Patriots made another defensive selection on Friday night, drafting defensive end Ronnie Perkins out of Oklahoma with the 96th overall pick.

Celtics Rally From 32-Point Deficit, Top Spurs 143-140 In OTJayson Tatum scored a career-high 60 points and the Boston Celtics rallied from a 32-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 143-140 on Friday night.