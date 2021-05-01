BOSTON (CBS) — Police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a 44-year-old man in critical condition Friday night. It happened on Frontage Road, south of the Massachusetts Avenue Connector, in Boston between 11:45 p.m. and 11:55 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said.
The man was rushed to Boston Medical Center.
Anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash or who has information about the person involved should call the State Police Tunnels Barracks at 617-946-3000.
