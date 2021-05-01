BOURNE (CBS) — Construction on the Bourne Bridge begins Saturday. The bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction until Memorial Day.
That means drivers heading across the Cape Cod Canal via the Bourne Bridge should expect delays.READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports First Bald Eagle Death From Rodent Poison
The Bourne Bridge repairs were supposed to happen in the fall, but finished their Sagamore Bridge work ahead of schedule.READ MORE: Missing Concord Goat Captured In Sudbury After 10 Days On The Run
All lanes will stay open on the Sagamore during the Bourne bridge repair work.MORE NEWS: 'Something To Celebrate': No COVID Patients At Salem Hospital For First Time Since Start Of Pandemic