Robert Kraft Excited That Patriots Were Able To Draft Mac Jones At No. 15Patriots owner Robert Kraft was pretty elated that the team was able to get a potential QB of the future in Mac Jones -- and they didn't even have to trade up to draft him.

Patriots Provide Inside Look Of The Moment Team Drafted Mac JonesThe Patriots shared the sights and sounds of the team taking Mac Jones 15th overall on Thursday night.

Revolution-Atlanta FC Match PreviewFresh off earning three points in their home opener last Saturday, the New England Revolution are back at Gillette Stadium this weekend for a home tilt against Atlanta United FC.

What Patriots Are Working With -- And What They Need -- On Day 2 Of NFL DraftThe Patriots got their quarterback of the future Thursday night in Mac Jones, but there is still plenty of work to be done at the NFL Draft.

Despite Mac Jones Pick, Bill Belichick Says Cam Newton Is Patriots' QuarterbackThe starting quarterback job will not simply be handed to Mac Jones. He'll have to earn it. For now, the title belongs to Cam Newton.