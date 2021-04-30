FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A shooting at Margaritas Mexican Restaurant on Cochituate Road in Framingham left one person hurt Thursday night. Cameron Dulmaine, 22, of Northbridge, and Patrick Riley, 30, of Framingham, were arrested.
Officers responded around 9 p.m. Shortly after, police said a 35-year-old man showed up at MetroWest Medical Center because a bullet grazed his head. He has non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses gave officers the license plate number, description of the suspect’s car, along with the way it was headed. After going west on Route 30, the car was pulled over by police.
Riley was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
Dulmaine, who was driving, was charged with possession of a loaded firearm without a license.
No other injuries were reported.
The shooting does not appear to be random.