BROCKTON (CBS) — All the chatter heading into the 2021 NFL Draft was that the Patriots would need to move up in order to land one of the Top 5 quarterbacks. That was not the case though, as Mac Jones fell to New England at 15h overall.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was pretty elated that the team was able to get a potential QB of the future — and didn’t have to maneuver up the board to get him.

“There were a lot of rumors that he was supposed to go No. 3. We feel very fortunate that he came to us and we’re excited,” Kraft said at a community event in Brockton on Friday.

But much like Bill Belichick did Thursday night, Kraft was quick to remind everyone that the Patriots still have Cam Newton. Like Belichick, Kraft sounds fairly confident that Newton will have a much better season in 2021 than his first year in New England.

“But we think we have a pretty good quarterback in Cam Newton. So we’ll see what happens with he and Jarrett Stidham, the three of them,” said Kraft. “We’ll try to make all of them better.”

Asked if he thinks Jones is New England’s QB of the future, Kraft would only say, “We’ll see.”

Kraft will get to meet Jones in person later on Friday, when the quarterback is introduced to the New England media for the first time at Gillette Stadium.