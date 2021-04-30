BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots waited for quarterback Mac Jones to fall to them at No. 15 on Thursday night. One night later, they didn’t wait around.
The Patriots made a trade to move up in the second round, drafting defensive lineman Christian Barmore out of Alabama with the 38th overall pick.
The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Barmore is the first defensive tackle off the board. He was the Defensive MVP of the National Championship Game, when he made five tackles and a sack for the Crimson Tide.
He recorded 37 total tackles last year — his redshirt sophomore season — in 11 games, including eight sacks. He also forced three fumbles and defended three passes.
Pro Football Focus had Barmore ranked as the best interior D lineman in this draft class, ranking him 12th overall on the PFF Big Board.
In the Patriots’ first two picks, both were used on Alabama players, after the selection of Jones in the first round.
The Patriots entered Friday night owning the 46th overall pick and the 96th pick, which was a third-round supplementary pick awarded to the Patriots for losing Tom Brady in free agency. The Patriots forfeited their original third-round pick for the press box video incident in a Bengals-Browns game in 2019.
The Patriots the 46th (second round), 122nd (fourth round) and 139th pick (fourth round) to Cincinnati to move up to the 38th spot to take Barmore.