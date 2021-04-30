J.D. Martinez Hits 2 Homers, Red Sox Finish April With 17-10 Record After Win Over RangersJ.D. Martinez homered twice, raising his major league-leading total to nine, and the Boston Red Sox beat Kohei Arihara and the Texas Rangers 6-1 on Friday night.

Patriots Draft DE Ronnie Perkins Out Of OklahomaThe Patriots made another defensive selection on Friday night, drafting defensive end Ronnie Perkins out of Oklahoma with the 96th overall pick.

Celtics Rally From 32-Point Deficit, Top Spurs 143-140 In OTJayson Tatum scored a career-high 60 points and the Boston Celtics rallied from a 32-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 143-140 on Friday night.

Are Buccaneers Pulling A Jimmy G. On Tom Brady With Pick Of QB Kyle Trask?At this point in his career, the very last person that needs a kick in the butt would seemingly be Tom Brady. The Buccaneers are giving him one anyway.

Tedy Bruschi Endorses Patriots' Pick Of Christian BarmoreTedy Bruschi knows a thing or two about how valuable a man-eating defensive tackle can be for a linebacking corps. And the three-time Super Bowl champion sees some good days ahead for the current crop of Patriots linebackers.