BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots made another defensive selection on Friday night, drafting defensive end Ronnie Perkins out of Oklahoma with the 96th overall pick.
The 6-foot-2, 253-pound Perkins recorded 5.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in just six games played for the Sooners last year, recording 23 total tackles overall. In 2019, he recorded six sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss in 12 games for Oklahoma.
He missed the Sooners’ final game in 2019 and their first five games in 2020 due to failing a drug test.
The Patriots had the 96th pick in the draft as a compensatory pick for losing Tom Brady to free agency last year.
The team spent both of its first two picks on Alabama players, first with quarterback Mac Jones at No. 15 overalll and then with defensive tackle Christian Barmore at No. 38 overall.