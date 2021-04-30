CANTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is spending $70 million to help school districts launch summer learning programs to help students catch up after more than a year of disruptions because of the pandemic.
Governor Charlie Baker will have an announcement on the acceleration academies at a news conference Friday morning at the Galvin Middle School in Canton.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said the summer school programs will include literacy lessons for incoming kindergarteners, and rising first and second graders. There will also be math lessons for rising third, fourth, eighth and tenth graders.
Students will be in small classes with individualized attention and project-based lessons.
The state will also offer grants to school districts to provide four-to-six week programs that are in-person and offer both academic and recreational activities.
Schools can also use the grants to enhance or expand their existing summer programs. Mental health services will be provided and there will be additional support for students with Individualized Education Plans and those learning English.
Students graduating high school this year will also have the chance to take math and English classes for credit that are free and help them get ready for college in the fall.
Education Secretary James Peyser and state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley will join Baker for the announcement in Canton Friday. You can watch it live on CBSN at 8:30 a.m.