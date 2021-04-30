CANTON (CBS) – When first grader Violet Giachetti started remote school at home in South Boston back in September 2020, she told us she was nervous. “I don’t like it,” she said, “because I want to go back to school.” WBZ checked back with her mother, Erica Crowley, seven months later. “Rough,” she said. “It was a battle for her. She struggled a lot.”
It's a story countless students and parents in Massachusetts can relate to. A hodge-podge of remote and hybrid classes has led to noticeable learning loss. "Reading and writing for sure," said Crowley.
In Canton on Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced more than $70 million in federal and state funding will be funneled into summer enrichment focused on academics, along with social and emotional learning. “We have an opportunity here to make up some lost ground,” said Baker.
The programs include so-called "Acceleration Academies", with an emphasis on literacy and math, and "Summer Step Up" for kids transitioning to in-person learning. There are also classes planned for students all the way through high school graduation and beyond.
“I would be very interested in putting my daughter in it, and getting her back to where she was,” said Crowley. That’s the kind of interest school administrators are hoping for, estimating about 50,000 Massachusetts students will participate.
"What Canton needs are students to participate," said Canton School Superintendent Jennifer Fischer-Mueller. She added, "And outstanding teachers to also sign up."
But for some parents, summer school is a tough sell. “I’m hoping we can enjoy a nice summer of camp and outdoor time,” said Natick mom Jillian Wilson-Martin. “It’s been such a stressful year.”