BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,179 new confirmed COVID cases and 16 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 645,867. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,259.
There were 84,248 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.65%.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.65%.
There are 559 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday. There are 152 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 25,474 active cases in Massachusetts.