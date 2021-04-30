BOSTON (CBS) — For Uni Valdivieso-Wooldridge there’s nothing like a run without wearing a mask. “You have all these runners with masks on and it’s difficult to breathe sometimes. Now, it’s nice to get a breath in and keep going.”

Easing the state’s mask mandate when you can be outdoors and socially distanced is now considered a breath of fresh air.

It’s Ron O’Brien’s first dog walk maskless. “It’s a very good relief. More people are vaccinated and more people are comfortable,” said O’Brien.

But the question of who has been vaccinated and who has not leaves many still wanting to be masked up.

“You can’t tell people don’t wear a sign of them. You can’t tell who has been vaccinated or not,” said Maceo Martin walking through Copley Square.

“I know science says it’s relatively safe,” said Dennis Zheng. “For me, it’s a small inconvenience wearing a mask and I’ll keep wearing it.”

Massachusetts put the mask mandate in place last November when coronavirus cases were soaring. Now with hospitalizations and cases on the decline, Governor Baker said the state can ease up.

“Based on research and where we are it’s appropriate. When you’re outside and not around a whole bunch of people or in close quarters you don’t have to wear a mask,” said Baker during his daily briefing.

The MBTA reminds riders that masks are still required on public transportation even if you’re outside waiting for a bus. They are also required for all outdoor and indoor events and indoor places like retail stores.

They are still recommended for small gatherings in private homes.

Emily Tam said she’s vaccinated and comfortable being maskless though today might not have been the best day to start. “It’s great but I have spring allergies and it’s a little stuffy for me,” she said.

The state has also eliminated the $300 fine for not wearing a mask, but most communities in the state were using gentle reminders to encourage enforcement.