MALDEN (CBS) – Strong wind gusts caused damage across Massachusetts Friday afternoon and evening. In Malden, a large gas station sign fell down, landing against a car.
"I've worked here 10 years and I've never seen it like this," said Johnson Cano, who works at John's gas station. He was helping a customer Friday when their heads turned toward a loud crack.
“I listened to the crack and I saw the sign come down,” Cano said.
Strong winds had snapped the sign, sending it crashing down onto the car at the intersection of Beach and Wesley Streets.
"I went to help and see if the people are OK," Cano said.
Amazingly – they were, but they went to the hospital to be safe. It took some major machinery to hoist the sign up and out of the way.
All across the state crews spent hours clearing Mother Nature’s mess. Fallen trees and branches blocked roads, damaged homes and pulled down power lines, tying up traffic and resources in several communities.
In Hanson, a tree fell through a house on Maquan Street. EMTs evaluated one person but no injuries were reported.
Thousands of power outages were reported. A wind advisory was in effect for much of Southern New England until 2 a.m. Saturday morning.