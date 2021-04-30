Tedy Bruschi Endorses Patriots' Pick Of Christian BarmoreTedy Bruschi knows a thing or two about how valuable a man-eating defensive tackle can be for a linebacking corps. And the three-time Super Bowl champion sees some good days ahead for the current crop of Patriots linebackers.

Get To Know Patriots Draft Pick Christian BarmoreChristian Barmore becomes the fifth player from Alabama on the Patriots' roster, joining Mac Jones, Dont'a Hightower, Damien Harris, and Anfernee Jennings.

Patriots Trade Up To Draft DT Christian Barmore Out Of AlabamaThe Patriots have made their choice in the second round of the NFL Draft: Christian Barmore.

Mac Jones Ready To Get To Work After Being Introduced By Patriots At Gillette StadiumMac Jones was formally introduced by the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Friday, and the quarterback cannot wait to get to work in the NFL.

Robert Kraft Excited That Patriots Were Able To Draft Mac Jones At No. 15Patriots owner Robert Kraft was pretty elated that the team was able to get a potential QB of the future in Mac Jones -- and they didn't even have to trade up to draft him.