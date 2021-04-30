BOSTON (CBS) — It’s Mac Day in New England, with the Patriots set to introduce the team’s newest quarterback — Mac Jones — at Gillette Stadium Friday afternoon. But before the quarterback checks out his new home, the Patriots shared the sights and sounds of the team taking him 15th overall on Thursday night.

The Patriots released a video of the team’s war room on draft night as Jones was being selected, with Bill Belichick making sure everyone in the room — Dave Ziegler, Matt Groh and Eliot Wolf — was on board with the selection. After the pick was made, Belichick had his usual level of enthusiasm when he had a chat with Jones.

“Hey Mac, it’s Bill Belichick. Congratulations,” the head coach said after drafting Jones. “Look forward to working with you. There are a lot of Tides up here — you’ll fit right in.”

Jones will be reunited with his former Alabama teammate Damien Harris in New England, as well as linebacker Anfernee Jennings. Dont’a Hightower also spent his college days with the Crimson Tide.

After talking with Jones briefly, Belichick then made a handoff to owner Robert Kraft.

“Mac, welcome to the Patriots. We’re really excited. They tell me your a phenomenal person and great guy,” said Kraft, commending Jones on his 4.0 GPA at Alabama. “All of New England is really happy with this pick.”

Jones became the first quarterback to ever be drafted by Belichick in the first round, and now joins Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham on the Patriots depth chart at QB.