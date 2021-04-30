BOSTON (CBS) – Lowe’s is gearing up to fill more than 1,000 jobs across Massachusetts this spring.
On May 4, a date the home-improvement chain is dubbing “National Hiring Day”, people can begin applying for new jobs across Lowe’s stores in the state. Originally, the retailer said it was set to hire around 800 people across Boston-area stores this spring.
Lowe’s stated it is looking for cashiers, stockers, drivers, retail associates, supervisors and other workers.
Nationwide, the company wants to fill more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time, and full-time positions.
Anyone 18 and older can apply in person at Lowe’s stores from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Tuesday. Lowe’s says no resumes or reservations are required, and candidates will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers and receive job offers on the spot.
Applicants can learn more by visiting corporate.lowes.com/national-hiring-day.