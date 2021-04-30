MILLBURY (CBS) — L.L. Bean is opening seven new stores in 2021. The 108-year-old Maine-based outdoor retailer is adding three stores in the northeast and four in Canada.
A new store will open in the Tuscan Village in Salem, New Hampshire on May 14. It will be the sixth L.L. Bean location in New Hampshire.
And coming this fall, there will be a new L.L. Bean store at The Shoppes at Blackstone Valley in Millbury. The other L.L. Bean stores in the state can be found in Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee and Wareham.
The third new U.S. L.L. Bean store will open sometime this fall in Amherst, New York.
"While 2020 posed many challenges to our business, including the temporary closure of all retail stores, we are committed to increasing our brick-and-mortar presence in order to serve more communities," L.L.Bean CEO Stephen Smith said in a statement. "We know that a record number of people reconnected with the outdoors amidst the pandemic, some for the first time, and we see these new habits remaining firmly in place going forward."
L.L. Bean also announced its flagship location in Freeport will return to its 24/7 service schedule starting May 3.