BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots didn’t wait around on Friday night, trading up to select defensive tackle Christian Barmore out of Alabama with the 38th overall pick.

Considering Barmore was considered a first-round prospect, and considering no defensive tackles had been drafted to that point, it’s no surprise that Bill Belichick made a move to get him.

The 21-year-old (he’ll turn 22 in July) is coming off a defensive MVP performance in the National Championship Game, when he recorded five tackles and a sack in the Crimson Tide’s win over Ohio State.

There’s much more to know about Barmore, and the Patriots provided some information to help fans get to know their newest player. Here are those facts, plus a few more from the wide world web.

–His hometown is Philadelphia.

–Committed to playing at Temple University in Philly before de-committing and deciding on Alabama. He received offers from LSU, Georgia, Baylor, and Florida.

–Named third-team All-American and first-team All-SEC by Associated Press as a redshirt sophomore in 2020.

–Played in 12 games in 2020 and recorded 37 total tackles, a team-high eight sacks, a team-high three forced fumbles and three passes defensed for the 13-0 national-champion Crimson Tide.

–Played in 12 games as a redshirt freshman in 2019, recording 26 tackles with two sacks and two passes defensed.

–Becomes the fifth player from Alabama on the Patriots’ roster, joining Mac Jones, Dont’a Hightower, Damien Harris, and Anfernee Jennings.

–Alabama head coach Nick Saban recently defended Barmore from some criticisms that said Barmore was “resistant to coaching.” Saban said: “We never had any issues here with him at all when it came to structure, whether it was football or academics. He always worked hard in the offseason program, and he did whatever everybody told him to do. We were were very structured in regards to academics, and he worked very hard at that. … I never had a problem with him. He’s a good kid.”

–His favorite team growing up was the Patriots. His favorite collegiate team growing up was Alabama.