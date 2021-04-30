ACTON (CBS) — A grocery store worker died days after she was injured on the job at Roche Brothers in Acton. Denise Stracqualursi, 56, of Tewksbury was working on Monday when the cart she was pushing was hit by a car, injuring her. She passed away on Thursday, according to MassCOSH.
"It is essential that grocery store employers protect employees who collect empty carts or deliver groceries to a parked vehicle. To avoid tragic injuries, these employers must do all that they can to minimize the interaction between pedestrians and moving vehicles," said a statement from workers' safety organization.
They suggested no-car zones in areas of high pedestrian and employee foot traffic.
MassCOSH said this is the 14th confirmed workplace death this year, the sixth involving a moving vehicle.
“Events like these are not accidents, but preventable tragedies given predictable vehicle hazards are often ignored by employers,” said MassCOSH Executive Director Jodi Sugerman-Brozan. “No one should have to risk their life for a paycheck.”