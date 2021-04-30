BOSTON (CBS) – As spring is blooming, some new outdoor opportunities are opening across the area. On our To Do List this week, a new outdoor arts market, outdoor fitness classes, and Art in Bloom.
ARTS MARKET
Starting on May 1, a new weekly arts market in Copley Square is giving you the opportunity to shop local from 50 different vendors. The Boston Open Market will be held every Saturday through November from 11 to 5, and admission is free. If you are an artist or designer and want to sell your stuff – they’re still accepting vendor applications.
https://www.newenglandopenmarkets.com/events
When: 11am-5pm, Saturdays May – November
Where: Copley Square
Cost: Free
ART IN BLOOM
The Museum of Fine Arts is holding their annual Art in Bloom Festival virtually through May 3. The festival celebrates spring, pairing art with floral interpretations from over two dozen New England garden clubs. Program highlights include interactive tours and free instructional videos.
https://www.mfa.org/event/special-event/art-in-bloom
When: April 30 – May 3
Where: Online at mfa.org
Cost: Recorded tours $10 each or $24 for all three
OUTDOOR FITNESS
The Outdoor Fitness Series is back at Arsenal Yards in Watertown, where a variety of workout classes will be held every Sunday through Wednesday; everything from yoga to kickboxing to dancing. A small donation is requested to attend each class, with the proceeds going to a different community organization every month.
Class Schedule: https://www.arsenalyards.com/events/
Where: Arsenal Yards River Green, Watertown
Cost: Small donation suggested