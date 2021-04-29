49ers Take Quarterback Trey Lance With Third Overall Pick In NFL DraftThe mystery of the San Francisco 49ers' pick atop the 2021 NFL Draft board has been answered.

Zach Wilson Drafted By New York Jets With Second Overall Pick In NFL DraftThe New York Jets have selected the young man they believe will be their quarterback of the future.

Report: Patriots Won't Be Trading For Jimmy Garoppolo On Draft Night -- Or Anytime SoonIf you were hoping to see a breaking news banner about the Patriots trading for Jimmy Garoppolo on Thursday night, don't hold your breath.

Tom Brady Doesn't Love Seeing His Old Shirtless Picture On TwitterAs it turns out, Tom Brady still doesn't love seeing one old photograph circulating every year around draft time.

Former Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond On 2021 NFL Draft: 'I Would Definitely Be Prepared' To Play As A RookieThe former Texas A&M quarterback shares why he is ready to start from day one in the NFL.