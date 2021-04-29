BOSTON (CBS) — Thursday night marked the dawning of a new quarterback era in New England. For the first time in Bill Belichick’s entire tenure with the Patriots, the team drafted a quarterback in the first round.

The pick was, of course, Mac Jones out of Alabama. Considering Jones is coming off a national championship with the Crimson Tide, he’s not exactly an unknown. Even the most casual college football fan has seen him play.

Yet now that he’s with New England, Patriots fans are sure to want to take a closer look at the right arm of the 22-year-old Jones.

Here’s what the internet has to offer in that regard.

We’ll start with some individual play and individual game highlights:

Stop us if you've heard this before: Mac Jones threw a touchdown to Devonta Smith. pic.twitter.com/dPcvSk78w3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 6, 2020

Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith do it again. pic.twitter.com/T7GGPs4QeM — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 6, 2020

Mac Jones wasn't gonna miss this. pic.twitter.com/mWpnVZIAFv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 6, 2020

Mac Jones delivers under pressure. pic.twitter.com/ns2CwMVbt4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 30, 2019

This is basically a perfect throw from Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/dFwTItyzZq — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 28, 2020

Mac Jones' pocket presence here is awesome. The Crimson Tide is rolling. pic.twitter.com/mOHXM5jshn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 28, 2020

New England has a new QB in town 🏈 The Patriots select Alabama's Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/jGH9orKelQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 30, 2021

There are also a number of longer-form composite highlight videos out there:

Rumor has it that Jones did throw some incompletions in college. Those just didn’t make the highlight reels.

Jones completed an absurd 77.4 percent of his passes last season, for an even 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. So while he was the fifth quarterback to come off the board — behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields — he’s got all the bona fides of a big time first-round QB. And the next stop in his career will be Foxboro.