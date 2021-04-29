BOSTON (CBS) — The story of Tom Brady’s career is ridiculous and unbelievable for a number of reasons. One of them has to do with the fact that he went from this …
Here's a pic of Tom Brady shirtless at the 2000 NFL scouting combine. pic.twitter.com/Wg62wpIS4d
— Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) January 20, 2015
… to a seven-time Super Bowl champion and basically the undisputed GOAT in football history.
It’s obviously become a part of Brady lore, as the quarterback is now famously obsessed with taking care of his body. But as it turns out, the 43-year-old still doesn’t love seeing that photograph circulating every year around draft time.
“Annual ‘Post Tom’s Shirtless Combine Photo on Twitter’ Day. My favorite,” Brady tweeted, with a couple of eyeroll emojis.
Annual “Post Tom’s Shirtless Combine Photo on Twitter” Day. My favorite 🙄🙄
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 29, 2021
While countless people are to blame for ripping old scabs open for Brady, the QB is going to have to send a sternly worded text message to his good pal, Julian Edelman. Brady’s former favorite target used Brady’s picture for a hastily made Photoshop job on Thursday:
Never gonna live this one down #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/cNHTWw9kco
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 29, 2021
Obviously, for as … goofy as Brady looked at the 2000 combine, he still impressed the Patriots enough to convince them that he was worth picking. And the rest is, well, history. And history cannot be changed, even if Brady would like at least part of it to be deleted forever.