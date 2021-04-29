BOSTON (CBS) — Tim Tebow created one of the wildest brief eras in NFL history when he quarterbacked the Broncos in 2011. And now, he’s considering a comeback.

Seemingly out of nowhere on Thursday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport dropped the news that Tebow is now a tight end, that he’s worked out for the Jaguars, and he might be making his return to the NFL.

Update on a former first-round pick: Tim Tebow recently worked out for the #Jaguars, source said, and there has been at least some discussion of him signing. Oh, and he’s a tight end now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

That is … not the news anyone expected to see on the day of round one of the NFL Draft.

Tebow, 33, last played in the NFL with the Jets in 2012. He signed with the Patriots the following season but didn’t make the team. (He did catch passes in practice at least once.) He signed with the Eagles two seasons later, but once again failed to make the roster.

After that failed attempt to make the Eagles in 2015, Tebow — arguably the greatest collegiate quarterback ever — embarked on a baseball career in the New York Mets organization. It didn’t really work out.

In parts of four minor league seasons, he batted just .223 with a .638 OPS. In Double-A Binghamton in 2018, he batted .273, but in 2019 in Triple-A Syracuse, he hit just .162 with a .240 on-base percentage. He officially retired from baseball this past February.

During Tebow’s NFL career, many analysts suggested a position change in order to remain in the league. Tebow — with his 47.9 percent completion rate, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions — resisted that suggestion, sticking with the QB position until the bitter end.

Now with his hometown Jaguars set to draft Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, he’s apparently interested in pursuing yet another sports career, albeit in a sport where he’s found success in the past.

It’s worth noting that not only did Tebow grow up in Jacksonville and played in high school in the area, but the Jaguars’ new head coach is also Urban Meyer, who coached Tebow to two national championships at the University of Florida. If any coach was willing to take a chance on the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Tebow, it would be Meyer.