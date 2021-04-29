BOSTON (CBS) — Last year, a monumental moment in NFL history took place when Tom Brady left the Patriots. This year, a similarly shocking move may be coming.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Aaron Rodgers is “disgruntled” with his situation in Green Bay. He’s so disgruntled, in fact, that he’s “told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team.”

That is a whopper.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday. More on NFL Live now…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Schefter added: “The Packers are aware of his feelings, concerned about them and have had team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur each fly out on separate trips to meet with Rodgers at various points this offseason.”

Rodgers is fresh off one of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame career, as he threw 48 touchdowns with just five interceptions for the 13-3 Packers, while completing a career-high and NFL-leading 70.7 percent of his passes. But that season ended miserably, with head coach Matt LaFleur opting to kick a field goal while trailing by eight points in the final minutes of the NFC Championship Game against the Buccaneers. The Packers never got the ball back and, of course, lost the game.

The 37-year-old recently served as the guest host of “Jeopardy!” and he made sure to praise a contestant for bringing up that dubious decision to kick a field goal.

“You will always be all time in my book, my friend,” Rodgers said to the contestant. “My first show and that’s what you said at the end. Thank you for that.”

😂😂 well played Scott 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/05VuiUR5rb — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 6, 2021

Rodgers also spoke out last year to say he was not thrilled with the Packers moving up to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, as the Packers were obviously very close to winning a Super Bowl and likely could have used an impact player in that effort.

Rodgers was drafted by the Packers in the first round of the 2005 draft, when Brett Favre was still the franchise quarterback. The Packers moved on from Favre after the 2007 season, paving the way for Rodgers to take over. What he’s done since then is establish himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

Rodgers has thrown for 412 touchdowns and 89 interceptions in the regular season, going 126-63-1 as a starter. He’s started 20 playoff games, posting a mediocre 11-9 record but throwing for 5,669 yards, 45 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 3,271 yards and 31 touchdowns in the regular season, plus another 285 yards and four touchdowns in the postseason.

Earlier on Thursday, reports surfaced that the Packers had fielded some calls from teams looking to trade for Rodgers. According to one report, there was a “zero percent chance” that the Packers would be trading Rodgers, who is under contract for three more years.

Whether the Packers can do anything to resolve the situation will be learned in the coming hours, days, and months. But for now, it seems as though a Hall of Fame quarterback is eager to find a new team.