PLAINVILLE (CBS) – Brett Bertram, a Plainville firefighter and EMT, is “on the road to recovery” following a serious battle with COVID-19, his family said.
Earlier this month, Bertram slipped into a coma after contracting COVID.READ MORE: These Are The Best Pizza Places In Every New England State, According To Food & Wine
At the time, his family said they were unsure when he would be able to come off of the ventilator.READ MORE: Massachusetts Could Fully Reopen Before August 1 If People 'Do The Right Things,' Baker Says
On Tuesday, Bertram’s mother announced that while his progress had been slow, her son is now awake and talking. Bertram was able to move out of the ICU and to a regular floor this week
“It means he doesn’t need that level of care and is on the road to recovery,” said Bertram’s mother, who thanked everyone who has supported the family during Bertram’s hospital stay.MORE NEWS: Lawrence Crash Caught On Video Leaves 1 Dead, 4 Seriously Hurt
An online fundraiser has brought in more than $20,000 in donations.