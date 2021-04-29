BOSTON (CBS) – The number of communities in Massachusetts considered high risk for coronavirus infections has decreased for the third week in a row. As of Thursday, the number of cities and towns in the high-risk red category is 26, down from 48 last week.
State health officials categorize cities and towns as red, green, yellow or grey based on the daily rate of COVID-19 cases.
CHECK: Massachusetts Coronavirus Data
As of Thursday, the following communities are considered high risk:
Acushnet, Berkley, Brockton, Chicopee, Dracut, Edgartown, Fall River, Hampden, Haverhill, Lawrence, Littleton, Lowell, Lynn, Methuen, Nantucket, New Bedford, Palmer, Revere, Southbridge, Southwick, Springfield, Taunton, Tisbury, Wareham, Winchendon, Yarmouth.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,260 new confirmed COVID cases and 16 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.