CAMBRIDGE (CBS/AP) – Moderna says it is boosting global manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine hoping to deliver up to 3 billion doses in 2022.
The Cambridge-based company predicts it will supply between 800 million and 1 billion doses worldwide this year. But it's looking ahead as much of the world still will need a first round of COVID-19 vaccinations next year and to be ready if and when people may need a booster shot.
Moderna’s two-dose vaccine is authorized for emergency use by anyone age 18 and older in the U.S.
It expects data soon from a U.S. study of its vaccine in 12-to-17-year-olds, and has begun testing the shots in children as young as six months.
Also underway are studies of doses tweaked to better match a worrisome mutated version of the coronavirus.
The company also announced a longer shelf life for its vaccine.
The company also announced a longer shelf life for its vaccine.

It's currently approved for storage for up to one month in a regular refrigerator. But, Moderna said new data shows it can remain stable for up to three months, potentially making it easier to distribute.
