BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,260 new confirmed COVID cases and 16 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 644,688. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,243.
There were 94,304 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.63%.
There are 590 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday. There are 155 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 26,410 active cases in Massachusetts.