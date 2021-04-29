BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a new quarterback in Mac Jones, whom they drafted 15th overall on Thursday night. Considering that Jones just won a National Championship at Alabama, he’s a pretty well-known fellow.

But it’s always good to know all you can about the newest quarterback on your team, especially when he may be taking over the franchise sometime in the near future. So take a few minutes to really get to know Mac Jones.

Because Mac isn’t even his real name. Let’s start there:

– His full name is Michael McCorkle Jones. He was born on September 5, 1998 and will turn 23 just ahead of the 2021 NFL season kicking off.

– Jones grew up in Jacksonville, Florida and played football at the Bolles School, leading the Bulldogs to a 12-1 record in 2016.

– Sports runs in the Jones family. His father, Gordon Jones, played tennis at Florida State University, and then professionally both nationally and internationally. His brother excels at soccer and his sister also played tennis in college.

– Jones’ nickname is “Joker.” His personality, described as “goofy” is what earned him the nickname. According to the Crimson White, it stems from Jones’ freshman year when offensive lineman Richie Petitbon had Jones over to his apartment.

“He was doing his classic weird movements, moving his head and smiling, dancing around and giggling and laughing,” Petitbon, now at Illinois, told the CW. “I was like, ‘Man, this guy looks and moves just like the Joker.’ Right when I said it, everybody was like, ‘Oh my god, he looks just like him.’”

– Jones took classes in Mandarin growing up and according to Fox Sports speaks it with a conversational level of fluency.

– Jones had a 4.0 GPA at Alabama, and earned his Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Information Sciences in just three years. He stayed at Alabama as a grad student, earning a Masters in Sports Hospitality.

– He originally committed to Kentucky, but then took a scholarship from Alabama. He redshirted his freshman year, but was named MVP of the team’s spring game after throwing for 289 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

– Jones was arrested and charged with DUI his freshman year following a game against LSU. He was suspended for one game by Alabama and charges were eventually dropped.

– He didn’t play much quarterback in 2018, but he earned a spot in the Alabama record books by throwing a 94-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle, which is the second-longest in school history. Jones also appeared in 15 games as Alabama’s holder on special teams in 2018.

– Jones became Alabama’s starting QB midway through the 2019 season, taking over for an injured Tua Tagovailoa. He threw for 1,503 yards and 14 touchdowns in his 11 games, and led the Crimson Tide to a win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

– He started every game for Alabama in 2020 and completed 77 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards while throwing 41 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

– Jones threw for 464 yards and five touchdowns in Alabama’s 52-24 win over Ohio State in the National Championship Game.

– He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2020, but it went to his teammate, receiver DeVonta Smith. Jones received plenty of accolades though, winning the Davey O’Brien, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, and Manning Awards.

– Jones is now the first quarterback to be drafted by Bill Belichick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

– Jones said that he’s only been to Boston once, and it was to get on a cruise roughly 10 years ago. He said he nearly lost a foot during his brief time in Boston when his Croc got stuck in an escalator.

– He did get some coaching experience while at Alabama, coaching the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority’s intramural flag football team. He helped them win an intramural title, and was even ejected from a game at one point.