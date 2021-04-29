SOMERVILLE (CBS) — If you like building things and working with kids, this might be the job for you. Legoland Discovery Center Boston is looking for a new “master model builder.”
"LEGO fanatics can now apply for a dream job where they will get paid to play with LEGO bricks. . . literally," Legoland says.
Top applicants will be invited to compete in a building competition on May 18th and 19th at the center, which is located at Somerville's Assembly Row.
“The Master Model Builder will be responsible for building complicated LEGO models for a wide variety of LEGOLAND attractions including, but not limited to, miniature scale models and life sized organic models,” the job description states. “This individual must have a flair for the use of color and the ability to copy LEGO models from 3D prototypes, 2D drawings, and computer files.”
Click here to apply online.