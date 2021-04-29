LAWRENCE (CBS) – One person was killed and four others were seriously hurt in a crash that left debris scattered across a busy intersection in Lawrence early Thursday.

Police said two cars collided just before 12:30 a.m. at the spot where South Union Street and Winthrop Avenue meet Exeter Street.

A home security camera captured the moment the two cars crashed head on, sending one another to opposite sides of the intersection.

Video of the crash in #Lawrence overnight. Neighbors say the intersection is known to be dangerous. @wbz pic.twitter.com/aIuIAtDo7z — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) April 29, 2021

“It went boom, bing, bang, boom,” a man living in the area told WBZ-TV. “I didn’t think it was a crash. I thought it was somebody hitting something.”

One of the cars ended up smashed up in the parking lot of a convenience store.

In the intersection, another car was missing its back end and there was a third car nearby with front end damage and a shattered driver’s side door.

The person who was killed was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people were rushed to Lawrence General Hospital with serious injuries.

Some said the intersection is just simply dangerous.

“It happens all the time. All the time,” one man told WBZ, adding that something more needs to be done

to improve safety. “More cops. Not only on the last of the month or the first of the month. 24/7 would be nice.”

The intersection was closed for much of the night but police re-opened it hours later.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.