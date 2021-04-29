BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL Draft will get underway Thursday night, but it seems like the day will be dominated by Jimmy Garoppolo trade talk. And in the latest report, the Patriots are not alone in their reported pursuit of Jimmy G.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, multiple teams are expected to reach out to the 49ers regarding a Garoppolo swap on Thursday.

“My understanding is you can anticipate multiple teams to be checking in with the 49ers today about a potential trade for Garoppolo. One logical team that has been connected to this for a while is Garoppolo’s original team, the New England Patriots,” Pelissero said on Thursday’s Good Morning Football. “But the wheels are not in motion on anything just yet. And there is one big complicating factor here. Garoppolo has a no-trade clause that just kicked in last month. So in essence, Garoppolo could scuttle any deal by not agreeing to a restructured contract on the one that is currently due to pay him $25.5 million in 2021.”

NESN’s Dale Arnold reported Wednesday night that the Patriots were working on a new contract for Garoppolo, who is signed for two more years. But The Athletic’s Jeff Howe quickly shot that down, saying two sources told him that there was nothing happening between the Patriots and the quarterback “at this time.”

That was 12 long hours ago though, so something could be cooking this morning. And despite what we heard just a day ago — that it was New England or nothing for Garoppolo — it doesn’t sound the Patriots will be the only cooks in that kitchen.