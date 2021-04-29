BOSTON (CBS) — If you were hoping to see a breaking news banner about the Patriots trading for Jimmy Garoppolo on Thursday night, don’t hold your breath. It isn’t happening tonight — or anytime soon — according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

There have been rumblings of a Garoppolo reunion in New England ever since the San Francisco 49ers made a blockbuster trade to move up to the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft, which the team is expected to use on Garoppolo’s successor. There have been reports of the Patriots working on an extension with Garoppolo, reports that multiple teams would inquire about a Jimmy G. deal, and even rumors that the 49ers won’t be dealing Garoppolo.

And now there’s this.

I would never say never. But the #Patriots aren’t expected to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo tonight or anytime soon. If the two sides could even come to terms (a big if), it would take a complex contract negotiation to get it done. Simply, NE doesn’t have room to fit the contract. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

There’s a lot in there. It doesn’t sound like the 49ers and the Patriots are anywhere near a trade agreement, and it doesn’t sound like the there has been any movement on a potential restructuring of his contract by Garoppolo. The quarterback is signed through two more seasons, with price tags of $26.4 million for 2021 and $27 million in 2022, which is too rich for New England’s ledger after an offseason spending spree.

It’s interesting that this is breaking with less than an hour to go until the draft kicks off. One side wanted this out there (likely the one in the 508 area code) to put a little more pressure on the other side. It’s basically how the Garoppolo chatter has been going since that trade by the 49ers.

Now we sit and wait to see which side blinks first.