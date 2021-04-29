WINTHROP (CBS) — A “Jeopardy!” contestant from Winthrop says he’s “no friend of racists” and is denying that he made a white power hand signal on the show. Kelly Donohue wrote on Facebook that he’s “horrified” by what has been said about him on social media since the episode in question aired on Tuesday and insisted he only extended three fingers to mark his third win on the show.

“I absolutely, unequivocally condemn white supremacy and racism of any kind,” Donohue, a Boston College graduate, wrote. “People who know me personally know that I am not a racist, but for the public at large it bears repeating: I am not a racist and I reject and condemn white supremacy and all forms of bigotry for the evil they are.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Kelly Donohue Condemns White Supremacy, Says Social Media Accusations “More Than I Could Bear” https://t.co/nxj8p9UWFs — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 29, 2021

An online letter purportedly signed by more than 500 former “Jeopardy!” contestants called the gesture “offensive” and a “racist dog whistle.” They said the show should’ve done something to edit it out.

They acknowledged that Donohue had previously made hand gestures to mark his first and second wins, but said “this gesture was not a clear-cut symbol for the number three.”

“He held his thumb and forefinger together with his other three fingers extended and palm facing inward, and he tapped his chest,” they wrote. “This, whether intentional or not, resembled very closely a gesture that has been coopted by white power groups, alt right groups, and an anti-government group that calls itself the Three Percenters.”

Donohue said he deeply regrets the misunderstanding.

“I never meant to hurt a soul and I assure you I am no friend of racists or white supremacists,” he said.