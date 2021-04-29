BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Phil Collins and Genesis are reuniting for their first tour in 14 years and it will end in Boston at the end of the year.
Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford announced "The Last Domino?" Tour on Thursday. It starts in Europe and will move to the U.S. in Chicago on Nov. 15. The 14-date tour will also include Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia.
The tour ends in Boston on Dec. 15 at the TD Garden.
You can get pre-sale tickets at Ticketmaster on May 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public May 7.
Genesis was inducted in the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.
