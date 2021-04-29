BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Pamela writes on Facebook, “I know someone who was accidentally injected twice at her second COVID shot appointment. What effects could this have?”

I can’t even imagine how that happened, but she should be fine. She may have more significant side effects like more arm pain or fatigue. But in some of the clinical trials, patients were given higher doses by design and didn’t seem to have many more side effects than those who were given lower doses.

Marci writes on Facebook, “I had my first Moderna shot a few days ago and my right shoulder [where I got the shot] has been in a lot of pain since. Is that normal?”

It is normal to have pain in the arm where you received the injection. Sometimes the pain can be pretty intense. You can try warm compresses, but if you think you have an infection or the pain is severe, call your physician.

Sam says, “I’m 62 and bed-bound and I understand the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being used for people who can’t get out for vaccines. Being bed-bound, I’m already at risk for blood clots. Is it safe?”

The types of blood clots associated with the J&J vaccine are different from the more common clots associated with being bed-bound or immobile. And the rare clots tend to form in younger adults, mostly women. I would talk with your doctor to get his or her recommendation, but it sounds like the J&J vaccine might be a good option for you.

Cathy writes, “My daughter is graduating high school (YAY!) and needs a COVID vaccine as well as other boosters before heading to college. What is the best way to get them all scheduled by September 1st?”

Congratulations! Honestly, I would get your daughter vaccinated as soon as possible against COVID. It will protect her and others from infection over the summer, so that is the most pressing one. You can then schedule her other boosters two weeks or more after that.

Sandra asks, “When will vaccines be available for teens 12-15?”

Hopefully soon. The FDA is currently reviewing data on the Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 12-15 and some say it could be available as early as May.