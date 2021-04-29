MEDFORD (CBS) – A Littleton couple was reunited with the paramedic who helped save their lives when they were hit while walking their dog in Medford three years ago.
Pat and Lisa Lowe were seriously injured in the crash and another woman, 64-year-old Judith Moses, died from her injuries. The driver, 17 years old at the time, was under the influence of a drug when he hit the couple and Moses. Lisa has had to recover from significant leg injuries from the crash.
It has been a long road for the couple, who say they are forever grateful to Armstrong Paramedic Nick Henderson and the other people who helped them that day.
"[The paramedics] were very quick, very fast. And they just looked at [Lisa] right away and made a very quick decision, which obviously was a very good decision. And they saved both her legs. And they were really nice," Lowe said. "I don't think [Lisa] would be here without them.
Since the crash, Pat and Lisa got married and even invited Henderson to watch their first dance over Zoom.