BOSTON (CBS) – All restrictions on Massachusetts businesses may be lifted sooner than originally planned, as long as vaccinations in the state stay at the current pace. “If people want to get more normal faster, go get vaccinated,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “That is the fastest way to get us from here to there.”

The comments came at a news conference Thursday after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his city will reopen 100% on July 1. “This is going to be an amazing summer,” said de Blasio.

Boston’s Acting Mayor Kim Janey set her sights on a later date for reopening, August 22, three weeks behind the rest of Massachusetts. “August is a long way away. Every week is a long week,” says Jack Gurnon, who owns Charles Street Supply Company Hardware in Beacon Hill.

He was surprised to hear New York City is reopening more than a month ahead of Boston.

“I think it should be other way around,” said Persona Jewelry Store owner Gary Shteyman. He said one thing the pandemic has taught him is patience. “I don’t think it should be sooner. I feel like people are still getting used to new normal and I feel like it’s good timing,” he said.

But space in Beacon Hill is limited, and capacity restrictions cut into business. “We try and keep it to five people,” said Gurnon.

“Memorial Day should really be the deadline,” said Christopher Carlozzi, with the National Federation of Independent Business in Boston. “You’re losing June. You’re losing July. Those are two prime months for seasonal revenue. That means jobs that go with it too.”