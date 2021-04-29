BOSTON (CBS) — You don’t have to go to New York to find an exceptional slice of pizza. Food & Wine magazine has a new list of “The Best Pizza In Every State,” and two in New England land in the Top 10 when it comes to the best pizza states in America.

Food & Wine says Connecticut is the second-best pizza state in the country, right behind New Jersey. Frank Pepe Pizzeria in New Haven, which also has locations in Watertown, Burlington and Chestnut Hill, is called “one of the finest in the country.” Other pizza places the magazine recognized in the state include Sally’s Apizza in New Haven, Zuppardi’s Apizza in West Haven, Roseland Apizza in Derby, Colony Grill in Stamford and Nana’s Bakery & Pizza in Mystic.

Massachusetts is the ninth-best pizza state in the country, according to the list, and the honor of the best pizza in Boston goes to Santarpio’s. The pies at the Eastie pizzeria “have a baker’s touch,” Food & Wine says, adding that “the plain pies are outstanding, pies with lots of the house sausage are even better.” The other notable pizzerias in Massachusetts are Galleria Umberto in the North End, Regina Pizzeria, George’s Pizza House in Harwich Port, Lynwood Cafe in Randolph, Tripoli Bakery in Lawrence and Cristy’s Pizza in Salisbury.

Which state has the best pizza? The answer may surprise you. https://t.co/IuhVsmggOn — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) April 28, 2021

In New Hampshire, Tilton’s House of Pizza gets the award for its “Greek monstrosities.” “Not far from I-93 north of Concord, consider this an essential stop on your way home from a day of rigorous outdoor recreation in the White Mountains,” Food & Wine says.

Several pizzerias in Maine make the list. They are Micucci Grocery in Portland, Pizza By Alex in Biddeford, Luiggi’s in Leiwston, The Cabin in Bath and Tinder Hearth in Brooksville.

Two Providence, Rhode Island pizza places were recognized by Food & Wine: Al Forno and Caserta’s, home of the “Wimpy Skippy” spinach pizza pocket.

And in Vermont, American Flatbread with locations in Middlebury, Waitsfield and Burlington is praised, along with Pizzeria Verita in Burlington.

