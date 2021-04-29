BOSTON (CBS) — There’s been a whole lot of smoke surrounding the Patriots’ interest in Justin Fields over the past several weeks. But New England won’t be landing the former Ohio State quarterback.
Fields was instead drafted by the Chicago Bears, who sent a significant haul to the Giants to draft Fields at No. 11 overall.
Chicago sent this year’s first-round pick (No. 20 overall) as well as next year’s first-round pick to New York, plus a fifth-round pick (2021) and a fourth-round pick (2022) to move up nine spots to draft Fields.
The 6-foot-3, 227-pound Fields spent two seasons as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback. In 2019, he threw for 3,273 yards with 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also ran for 484 yards and 10 TDs, as the Buckeyes went 13-0 before losing to Clemson in the national semifinals.
Last year, in just eight games, Fields threw for 2,100 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 383 yards and five touchdowns. After outperforming Trevor Lawrence in a win over Clemson in the semifinals (with a ridiculous six touchdowns), Fields and the Buckeyes lost the national championship to Alabama.