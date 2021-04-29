BOSTON (CBS) — A massive new retail marijuana shop is now open in downtown Boston. Ascend is now accepting customers on Friend Street across from North Station and the TD Garden.
This isn't like most pot shops in the state – it's a 16,000-square foot dispensary. Ascend said upon receiving its provisional license last year that it will be "the largest dispensary on the East Coast."
The Massachusetts Cannabis Commission said it authorized Ascend to open up for retail last week. Customers can order digitally or speak with a so-called "budtender" for help.
There’s very limited street parking at the Boston location, so customers are encouraged to use public transportation to get there.
Ascend's website says it's also planning to open two more locations in New Bedford and Newton.