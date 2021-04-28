BOSTON (CBS) — The reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keeping the band together this offseason. The Bucs reportedly re-signed receiver Antonio Brown to a one-year deal on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, bringing back one of Tom Brady’s weapons in a powerful Tampa offense.
Brown, a seven-time Prow Bowl receiver, could make up to $6.25 million for the 2021 season, with $3.1 million of the deal fully guaranteed.
Brown joined the Buccaneers in the middle of last season after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He had 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season, hauling in three more touchdowns during Tampa’s run to a Super Bowl title. He caught a touchdown from Brady in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, earning the first ring of his career.
Now AB is back in a loaded Tampa offense that includes Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and tight end Rob Gronkowski.