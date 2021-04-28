Schefter: Trading For Bridgewater Doesn't Take Broncos Out Of QB Market In 1st RoundIf the Patriots want to draft a quarterback with the 15th overall pick on Thursday night, it sounds like they're still going to have to worry about the Denver Broncos at No. 9.

Final Patriots Mock Draft Roundup Of 2021We round up the mock drafts to see who they have landing with the Patriots in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft -- and in some cases all seven rounds.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reportedly Re-Sign Antonio Brown To One-Year DealThe reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keeping the band together this offseason. The Bucs reportedly re-signed receiver Antonio Brown to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Former Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond On 2021 NFL Draft: 'I Would Definitely Be Prepared' To Play As A RookieThe former Texas A&M quarterback shares why he is ready to start from day one in the NFL.

Where's The Pride? Celtics Keep Redefining 'Rock Bottom'No one is afraid to play the Celtics this season, not even a team that had lost 14 straight.