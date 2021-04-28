BOSTON (CBS) — If the Patriots want to draft a quarterback with the 15th overall pick on Thursday night, they’re still going to have to worry about the Denver Broncos at No. 9. That’s still the case even after the Broncos traded for Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Broncos sent a sixth-round pick to Carolina for Bridgewater, who will join young passer Drew Lock on Denver’s QB depth chart. Bridgewater has two years left on his contract, so drafting a quarterback in the Top 10 doesn’t appear to be the necessity it was for Denver on Wednesday morning.READ MORE: Final Patriots Mock Draft Roundup Of 2021
But according to Schefter, the Bridgewater trade does not take the Broncos out of the QB market when the draft begins on Thursday night.
Panthers are trading to QB Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos for a sixth-round pick, as @TomPelissero reported.
Panthers paying Bridgewater $7 million, Broncos paying him $3 million, per source.READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reportedly Re-Sign Antonio Brown To One-Year Deal
Trade does not take Denver out of QB market Thursday night, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2021
It’ll be interesting to see how the Broncos play this now. They could draft a game-changer on defense, or they could take a project quarterback along the lines of Trey Lance (if he’s still available) at No. 9. Bringing in Lance wouldn’t help in 2021, but he would get a few years to learn under the Bridgewater/Lock duo.MORE NEWS: Report: Patriots, Panthers Have Done 'Some Groundwork' On Trade For No. 8 Pick In NFL Draft
Thursday’s trade makes Denver a little less likely to draft a quarterback, but the Broncos remain a team the Patriots may have to compete with for a young arm in the first round.