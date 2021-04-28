CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — If the Patriots want to draft a quarterback with the 15th overall pick on Thursday night, they’re still going to have to worry about the Denver Broncos at No. 9. That’s still the case even after the Broncos traded for Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Broncos sent a sixth-round pick to Carolina for Bridgewater, who will join young passer Drew Lock on Denver’s QB depth chart. Bridgewater has two years left on his contract, so drafting a quarterback in the Top 10 doesn’t appear to be the necessity it was for Denver on Wednesday morning.

But according to Schefter, the Bridgewater trade does not take the Broncos out of the QB market when the draft begins on Thursday night.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Broncos play this now. They could draft a game-changer on defense, or they could take a project quarterback along the lines of Trey Lance (if he’s still available) at No. 9. Bringing in Lance wouldn’t help in 2021, but he would get a few years to learn under the Bridgewater/Lock duo.

Thursday’s trade makes Denver a little less likely to draft a quarterback, but the Broncos remain a team the Patriots may have to compete with for a young arm in the first round.

