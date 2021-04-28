WILMINGTON (CBS) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route 93 in Wilmington early Wednesday morning.
The motorcycle and a minivan collided near exit 38 in the northbound lanes just after 1 a.m.READ MORE: Six Flags New England Reopening May 14
Massachusetts State Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene.READ MORE: Massachusetts Announces Final Phase Of Reopening Plan: 4 Things To Know
Traffic was detoured off 93 north for several hours before it was reopened.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.