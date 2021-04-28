Thunder Snap 14-Game Skid With 119-115 Win Over CelticsThe Oklahoma City Thunder snapped a 14-game skid with a 119-115 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Richards Strikes Out 10, Pitches Red Sox Past Mets 2-1Garrett Richards punched out 10, Bobby Dalbec hit his first homer of the season and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Mets 2-1 Tuesday night.

Bruins Keep Penguins In Check, Tighten East Race In 3-1 WinTuukka Rask turned aside 25 shots and the Boston Bruins edged the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Stanley Cup Finals Heading To TNT In NHL's New TV DealThe deal includes up to 72 regular-season games per season, half of the first- and second-round playoff games on TNT and TBS as well as a conference final series. One of the regular-season games will be the NHL Winter Classic, which is played on New Year’s Day.

Report: Patriots, Panthers Have Done 'Some Groundwork' On Trade For No. 8 Pick In NFL DraftWe've heard plenty about the Patriots potentially trading into the Top 10 of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. But now we're hearing about a particular trade partner that the Patriots have reportedly talked swap with already.