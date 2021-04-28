CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
WILMINGTON (CBS) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route 93 in Wilmington early Wednesday morning.

The motorcycle and a minivan collided near exit 38 in the northbound lanes just after 1 a.m.

Massachusetts State Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Traffic was detoured off 93 north for several hours before it was reopened.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

