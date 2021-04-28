NEW BEDFORD (CBS) – New Bedford Police Sgt. Mike Cassidy died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the department announced on Wednesday.
Cassidy, a United States Marine who served in Desert Storm, joined the department in 1994.
Acting Police Chief Paul Oliveira said Cassidy served in uniform patrol, narcotics, criminal investigations and firearms.
Cassidy received New Bedford Life Saving Awards in 2006 and 2018, and other commendations over the course of his career.
"This is a tremendous loss to our department and to the City of New Bedford as we all know Sgt. Cassidy was a proud Officer who served the people of this city with his whole heart," Oliveira said. "Sgt. Cassidy loved being a Police Officer and went above and beyond to impact the lives of others in a positive way."
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.