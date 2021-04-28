PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (CBS) — It doesn’t get much more private than this. A home in Narragansett Bay is up for sale and it’s the only one on the entire island.
"Want to have an island to yourself?" the real estate listing from Michael Russo at RI Real Estate Services reads. "Once in a lifetime opportunity."
It’s a bit of a fixer-upper – and there’s no electricity other than a single solar panel. But it comes with just under a half acre of land, two bedrooms, a kitchenette and a half bath.
The house on Patience Island is technically in Portsmouth and the address is "0 Patience Way."
The cost for this secluded beachfront home is $399,900. According to Zillow, the median home price in Rhode Island is just over $353,000.
The "off the grid" cottage has been cared for by the same family since it was built in 1972. The listing said it would be perfect for "comfortable camping" and getaways and has "amazing Airbnb potential."
