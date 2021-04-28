BOSTON (CBS) – From the playground to the pitching mound, parents and kids under the age of 16 are questioning how to handle the relaxed face-covering mandate while outdoors and playing sports.

“You don’t have to wear a mask outside if you’re socially distanced, why can’t you not wear it on the baseball field?” asked Joey Polcari.

Polcari is hoping someday he no longer has to wear a mask while playing Little League.

“Probably a little bit easier to breath when it’s hot,” he told WBZ-TV.

Staring Friday, you no longer have to use a face covering outside in Massachusetts if you can practice social distancing.

“It makes sense. We know by now outside is pretty safe,” parent Erin Macdonald said.

High school athletes and spectators are still required to keep their masks on outside even if they can be socially distant.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association says the state has not made any changes to the mask requirement in relation to high school sports.

Any change would also need a vote by the MIAA Board.

“Be patient; please understand that local schools are doing the best that they can to provide what they can for their students and student athletes and really be excited that we have spring sports,” said Tara Bennet of the MIAA.

Doctor Brian Cruz, of PhysicianOne, said the masks, in some cases, are still necessary outside to protect unvaccinated people.

“I think it’s really about understanding that for right now, they can’t get vaccinated – a lot of them if they’re under 16 – to really protect them from getting the virus,” said Cruz.