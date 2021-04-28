BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,392 new confirmed COVID cases and 12 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 643,428. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,227.
There were 102,432 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.71%.
There are 594 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday. There are 153 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 27,321 active cases in Massachusetts.