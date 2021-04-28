Robert Williams Set To Return For Celtics Wednesday Night Vs. HornetsRobert Williams is set to return to the Celtics lineup Wednesday night, and will hopefully prove some much-needed energy after Boston suffered yet another embarrassing loss Tuesday night.

Valspar Championship Preview: Copperhead Course At Innisbrook 'Doesn't Necessarily Just Play To One Style,' Says CBS Sports Trevor ImmelmanThe PGA Tour returns to the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort for the Valspar Championship, where Paul Casey goes for the three-peat.

Schefter: Trading For Bridgewater Doesn't Take Broncos Out Of QB Market In 1st RoundIf the Patriots want to draft a quarterback with the 15th overall pick on Thursday night, it sounds like they're still going to have to worry about the Denver Broncos at No. 9.

Final Patriots Mock Draft Roundup Of 2021We round up the mock drafts to see who they have landing with the Patriots in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft -- and in some cases all seven rounds.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reportedly Re-Sign Antonio Brown To One-Year DealThe reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keeping the band together this offseason. The Bucs reportedly re-signed receiver Antonio Brown to a one-year deal on Wednesday.