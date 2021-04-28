WAREHAM (CBS) – It’s the sound of water they’ve been dying to hear at Water Wizz in East Wareham – the power wash and cleanup, which means opening day can’t be far away.

“To actually hear the governor say it was very exciting,” said Jackie Pierce, operations manager at Water Wizz.

Water parks can now reopen May 10 at 50 percent capacity. At Water Wizz, they’ve been hanging on a thread after losing an entire summer season last year.

“We have approximately 200 employees that were not employed. It affected us mentally and emotionally,” said Pierce.

Since it takes weeks to prepare, crews have already started to get ready for the June 19 reopening.

Six Flags New England theme park in Agawam is set to open May 14. At Six Flags, safety protocols were put in place last summer, but the rides had to remain closed. Now, the theme park wants to make up for lost time.

“We’ve all faced challenges that made us realize what’s important in life. I couldn’t be more excited, I couldn’t be more grateful for the chance to reopen right now,” said Carmichael.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has set several other reopening dates – some that aren’t sitting well with some businesses. Nightclubs have to wait until August 1, and in Boston, that means August 21 with a delayed reopening in the city, essentially losing an entire summer.

“I think it’s a crushing tsunami of bad events. People canceling private parties, concerts going away, employees we desperately need back,” said Edward Kane with Big Night Entertainment.

But the governor is still reopening in phases and insists that, at least now, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.