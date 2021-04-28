MARLBORO (CBS) – If you still need a COVID-19 vaccine, some small regional clinics want everyone to know they have plenty available right now.

With so many people booking appointments at mass vaccination sites, a Marlborough Hospital spokesperson told WBZ-TV they have “hundreds of available slots for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines” at their clinic at the Marriott Courtyard on Felton Street this week.

You can book an appointment online here. An appointment for the second dose will be scheduled when you check in.

The clinic hours are:

Wednesday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There’s also plenty of availability at the FEMA COVID vaccination site on Tichon Avenue in New Bedford.

The Acushnet Fire and EMS Department posted a photo on Facebook of an empty waiting area there Tuesday.

“There is no wait. There is no line. If you need your first shot this is the place to come to,” Acushnet Fire Chief Kevin Gallagher wrote in the post.

He said first shots will be offered again on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Let’s face facts, empty sites usually get closed down sooner than later. Our hope is that you take advantage of this opportunity before it is lost. Ask anyone who has tried to schedule appointments on line or by phone. Nothing beats simply walking in,” the chief said.