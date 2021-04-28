SHREWSBURY (CBS) – A man is facing multiple charges for allegedly carjacking a vehicle he asked to test drive at a Shrewsbury car dealership Wednesday afternoon.
According to Shrewsbury police, Phuc Nguyen took out a gun and assaulted a salesperson while on a test drive. The salesperson escaped and called police.
Police found the vehicle on Green Street, and one of the officers found Nguyen in the woods. Nguyen will face charges that include carjacking, armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.